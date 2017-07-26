A Capella group ‘Straight No Chaser’ and more performing at Soaring Eagle

There's still time to travel up to Mount Pleasant and have a quick summer getaway at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel! Here's a lineup of events to check out:
July 28 & 29- Space Weekend
August 4 & 5 - Jungle Weekend
August 4- R. Kelly: The After Party Tour with special guests Ashanti and June's Diary
August 8- Santana with Ann Wilson of Heart
August 12- Brad Paisley with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant & Lindsay Ell
December 1- Straight No Chaser: The Speakeasy Tour
