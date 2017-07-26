A Capella group ‘Straight No Chaser’ and more performing at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's still time to travel up to Mount Pleasant and have a quick summer getaway at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel! Here's a lineup of events to check out:

July 28 & 29- Space Weekend

August 4 & 5 - Jungle Weekend

August 4- R. Kelly: The After Party Tour with special guests Ashanti and June's Diary

August 8- Santana with Ann Wilson of Heart

August 12- Brad Paisley with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant & Lindsay Ell

December 1- Straight No Chaser: The Speakeasy Tour

For more details on these performances or to schedule a reservation, visit SoaringEagleWaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.