City commissioners get look at new Calder Plaza plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids City Commissioners got a look at prospective plans for a new vision for Calder Plaza.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. presented their new conceptual vision for the downtown plaza that includes the Grand Rapids City Building and the Kent County Building. The group released renderings in November 2016 after taking public input.

The new master plan includes areas for food trucks, pavilions and shaded areas and a more connected feeling throughout the plaza.