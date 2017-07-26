× Countdown to Solar Eclipse 2017 begins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The eclipse is coming! The eclipse is coming!

On August 21, as long as the weather permits it, many across the country will witness a total solar eclipse take over the sky.

Only those in the direct path will be able to see the total eclipse. The path starts in Oregon and travels diagonally down towards South Carolina.

Michigan won’t see a total eclipse but instead a partial. The spectacle is supposed to begin just before 1 p.m. and will last until around 4 p.m.

According to NASA the optimal time to see the eclipse in Grand Rapids is right around 2:20 p.m.

NASA is recommending that viewers grab a pair of special glasses to avoid eye damage. The “eclipse glasses” provide a filter for the eye that makes it safe to look directly at the eclipse and should be certified by a professional.

“Eclipse glasses” can be purchased at local planetariums or online.

Many local businesses are also holding watch parties for the occurrence. Here are some of the local places you can go to watch and learn about the eclipse: