Duane Washington Jr. earns more than 30 division 1 basketball offers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- college coaches are coming after Duane Washington Jr. fast and furious.

The Grand Rapids Christian senior to be is enjoying a successful AAU season with The Family and currently owns 31 division 1 offers from schools in the ACC, Big 12, Big East and many more.

"All of the sudden it just hit you like a truck" Washington said. "I didn't know it was gonna come, I didn't know it was that easy, I didn't know how fast it was going to happen."

Washington, who is the son of Duane Washington Sr. who played 2 year in the NBA and nephew of 5-time NBA champion Derek Fisher, averaged 13.1 points per game and 4.5 assists last year helping Grand Rapids Christian to the class A State Championship game.

He has one more AAU tournament this weekend and then the process of picking a college will get serious.

"Everyone had a dream school at a young age, obviously for kids growing up in Michigan it's Michigan and Michigan State. I haven't necessarily veered away from it, it's just so many options now, especially playing well in July and being blessed to have all these options. Not really a dream school, just wherever fits best, where I know I can be my best and do what I need to do to get to the next level. Which is get to the NBA or playing professionally."