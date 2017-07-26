× East GR police clerk charged with embezzling parking payments

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former police clerk in East Grand Rapids is being charged with embezzlement after being accused of pocketing payments made on parking tickets.

Court documents filed in 63rd District Court say Regina White, 45, took $175 in cash payments for parking tickets and kept it for herself over the past 2 years.

Police also say she took $55 worth of check payments that are unaccounted for. Court paperwork says White admitted to taking the cash but denied taking the checks.

In all, White is said to have embezzled 10 separate times throughout 2015 and 2016.

East Grand Rapids Police Chief Mark Herald issued the following statement:

“Recently the City of East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department conducted a criminal investigation involving the actions of an individual while employed by the City. The Department turned its findings over to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, which has decided to charge the individual with embezzlement by a public official. The individual involved is no longer employed by the City. Under the circumstances, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Embezzling as a public official is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail.