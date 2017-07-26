Former Spartans ready to go at FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich - - The Symetra Tour is making its 3rd stop in Michigan this week at the Battle Creek Country Club for the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship.

The field has 9 of the top 10 on the Volvik Race for the Card money list.

There are also 5 former Michigan State golfers in the field, Liz Nagel is from DeWitt and excited to play in her home state.

"It's really great, I'm sleeping in my own bed this week which is awesome and driving my own car" Nagel said. "My family is coming. Hopefully I have some family caddying. Maybe like a dad one day, brother the next and you'll see a lot of Spartans this week which is really always fun for me."