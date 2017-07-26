Grand Rapids Diamonds heads to New Mexico

Posted 12:15 AM, July 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:16AM, July 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Diamonds are an eighteen and under baseball team that's chucked full of area high school talent. The team is getting ready to travel to New Mexico for the Connie Mack Tournament. See attached video for more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s