GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Diamonds are an eighteen and under baseball team that's chucked full of area high school talent. The team is getting ready to travel to New Mexico for the Connie Mack Tournament. See attached video for more.
Grand Rapids Diamonds heads to New Mexico
