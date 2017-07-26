Holland officers rescue skunk from McFlurry

HOLLAND, Mich. – It was a slow night in Holland for Public Safety officers until they came across an animal in need:

A skunk that got stuck inside a McFlurry cup.

The department says in a humorous Facebook post that for the well-being of both the skunk and anyone who may encounter an irritated skunk, the officers decided the cup needed to be removed.  After efforts to remove the cup from the skunk from a safe distance failed, Sgt. Brouwer charged the skunk and got the cup off.

Another officer took pictures, but was then charged by the newly freed skunk.

All parties are reported to be fine.

