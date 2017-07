Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Color Run is coming back to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids on Saturday!

Since we won't be able to run in the event, the Fox 17 Morning Mix team thought it would be fun to have our own Color Run!

Watch as Leigh Ann, Mike Davis, and Alyssa Hearin race across the Fox 17 parking lot to compete for the Unicorn Medal.

If you're interested in participating in the actual Color Run, there's still time to register! Visit TheColorRun.com to sign up.