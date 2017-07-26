Midlife & Menopause Clinic helps treat symptoms of menopause and hormone changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When women go through menopause and hormone changes, many suffer through symptoms that make everyday life miserable. They want to age with health and maintaining lots of energy, but are often taken by surprise when midlife body changes show up unexpectedly.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, talks about how women can take control of their lives and get rid of these symptoms.

During menopause or hormone changes, most women suffer from the following symptoms:

hot flashes and night sweats

unexplained weight gain

sleep disturbance

mood changes

low sex drive

pain with sex

vaginal dryness

heavy irregular periods

According to Dr. Bitner menopause is the most dramatic risk factor for women's health, causing problems such as obesity, diabetes, heart attack, stroke, depression, and anxiety.

Estrogen levels drops during menopause, resulting in the symptoms listed above and causing a woman's attitude to change. She could lose lack of motivation to exercise, eat healthy, and get her off the track of a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Bitner says she and her team at Spectrum Health want to stop women's unnecessary suffering and treat the symptoms of menopause with education and good medicine.

Spectrum Health's Midlife and Menopause Clinic offers a variety of services and treatments to help women feel like themselves again and to get their life on track such as:

determining your stage of life and hormone status.

a review of your lifestyle habits.

tracking your hormone symptoms.

a review of your health history and how it could impact aging.

treatment options for menopause symptoms.

open discussion of sexual health concerns.

evaluation of abnormal bleeding with ultrasound and biopsies when needed.

placement of IUD’s for family planning in midlife and treatment of heavy irregular bleeding.

safe and FDA approved options for hormone medications.

Don't wait for symptoms to go away on their own, take the first step in healing annoying symptoms and schedule an appointment with Spectrum Health or Dr. Bitner.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.