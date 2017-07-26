Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The ninth statue in the Grand Rapids Community Legends Project Series will be revealed today.

It’ll be a bronze, 7-foot sculpture honoring Grand Rapids Legend William Alden Smith.

Smith is best known for his stint in the U.S. Senate, where he chaired a senate committee on the investigation of the sinking of the luxury liner RMS Titanic.

Smith was also on the short list of 1916 Republican presidential candidates.

The unveiling will take place at 11 a.m. at DeVos Place.

2. Looks like Santa’s taking a break from the North Pole and making a summer trip down to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

It was a little mid-year Christmas cheer for those children, who are receiving various types of treatments there.

Santa wasn’t the only one to make an appearance; he had help from Tommy’s Water Sport’s foundation, ‘Tommy’s Cares.’

Customers of the foundation donated some of the gifts, and helped to pass them out.

3. Meijer’s home delivery service, Shipt, is expanding to even more parts of West Michigan.

On Tuesday, Meijer announced it will start service in Allegan, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun Counties on August 3rd.

The cities will include Kalamazoo, Portage, Battle Creek, and Plainwell. Those Meijer stores already have employees ready to fill orders.

A Shipt membership costs $99 a year, and Meijer says that orders over $35 don’t have a delivery fee.

4. Walmart is remembering what you buy, and making it easier for you to order the same thing again with a new feature called ‘Easy Reorder.’

The feature recalls the items you’ve purchased both in store and online. The service is available now on Walmart.com and the store’s mobile app.

Walmart has already been tracking some of the most popular items that get reordered.

5. Great news for 90’s kids, Microsoft Paint is back!

Just one day after Microsoft said it was getting rid of the program, the company says it will be offered for free in the Windows Store.

The company said it decided to keep MS Paint after an “incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia.”

The program was released in 1985 with the first version of Windows and has been installed with every version since.