New statue celebrating Senator from Grand Rapids unveiled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new sculpture of a Grand Rapids dignitary is now part of the downtown street scene.

A bronze, seven foot sculpture of William Alden Smith was unveiled Wednesday on the patio outside of DeVos Place’s Grand Gallery.

Smith was a U.S. Senator who chaired the Senate committee that investigated the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. Smith was also nearly a Republican candidate for president in 1916.

The unveiling was presented by Peter Secchia and his family, the Bissell family and other city officials. Smith’s statue is the ninth of the Community Legends of Grand Rapids series celebrating the “legendary citizens of Grand Rapids.”