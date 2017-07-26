Norton Shores police looking for owner of stolen medal

Posted 1:37 PM, July 26, 2017, by , Updated at 01:50PM, July 26, 2017

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores police are looking for the owner of an Army National Guard medal.

In the early morning hours Tuesday, Norton Shores Police Department officers arrested two subjects who were breaking into cars in the northwest area of the city. Unlocked vehicles were entered on Columbus, Griesbach, McCracken, Leon and Norman.

The police department is looking for the owner of an Army National Guard medal that was recovered during the arrest of these subjects.

Please contact the Norton Shores Police Department to claim the medal.

