Portage community remembers boy struck and killed by car

PORTAGE, Mich. – Portage Public Schools had grief counselors available for students and staff Wednesday after a seven-year-old boy was killed crossing the street during a summer camp.

Nicholas Moehle was hit by a car on 12th Street Tuesday. Police and paramedics were called to the scene and they found Nicholas on the side of the road. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

People were placing flowers at the site Wednesday.

Police say they are still investigating the crash, but no charges are being considered at this time. They say neither alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.