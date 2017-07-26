Proposal floated to replace Confederate monument in Florida to a monument to a manatee

Posted 11:25 AM, July 26, 2017, by

The world's oldest known manatee, Snooty, has died as a result of a tragic accident, officials with the South Florida Museum announced on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

BRADENTON, Fla. – When you are thinking of replacing a Confederate statue in Manatee County, what would make for an obvious replacement?

Anthony Pusateri of Sarasota has the answer and he already has over 7,000 supporters on his Change.org petition.

The Associated Press reported that Snooty, the longest living manatee in captivity, died Sunday, after turning 69 years old.  Snooty had been in Bradenton since 1949.

The Bradenton Herald reported a week ago that a discussion has begun on removing the city’s 93-year-old Confederate monument.  Since the county commission approved the monument, in 1924, the county commission has to be the one to approve the monument’s removal.

Pusateri believes he came up with the solution in his petition.  Since the monument is in front of the Manatee County Courthouse and the aquarium where Snooty lived is just down the block, a monument to Snooty is in order.

Momentum for the Snooty monument is picking up.

