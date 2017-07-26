× Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in house party shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenager pleaded guilty to killing a woman at a Grand Rapids house party in March.

Cleo Nelson, 16, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter Wednesday afternoon. He was originally charged with open murder in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Kiara Carter.

Carter died from a gunshot wound to the head while at a house party at a home on Kalamazoo Avenue SE near Franklin Street March 20. Her family told FOX 17 she was the mother to a one-year-old girl.