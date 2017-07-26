Three Grand Rapids parks to undergo major improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Three parks in Grand Rapids are about to be renovated in a big way.

Ground breakings for future park improvements were held at Aberdeen, Alexander, and Ball Perkins parks Wednesday afternoon.

Aberdeen Park is seeing $430,000 in construction, which includes a new water splash pad, new landscaping, and ADA improvements to the restrooms. Alexander Park is getting $190,000 for new playground equipment, landscaping, a picnic area, and community art. And $115,000 is being allocated to Ball Perkins for a new pedestrian nature trail, boardwalk, trail signs, and benches.

"Parks are critical to quality of life in the city," Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. "They're spaces where families can come together, where you can connect with your neighbors and enjoy the outdoors."

"I know a lot of people feel connected to nature. its a place where people go when you're stressed out, to find peace, a place to clear your mind, and we need spaces like that for everyone."

The City of Grand Rapids says park improvement completed since 2015 was made possible because of a 0.98 mill approved by voters in 2013.

Detailed site plans for improvements for each neighborhood parks can be found at the Grand Rapids city website.