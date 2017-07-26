Three people extricated from rolled vehicle, man arrested for OWI

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three people had to be extricated from their vehicle after colliding with another vehicle on South Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the cargo van containing three occupants rolled and trapped one of the occupants between the frame and undercarriage of the vehicle. The three were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured and arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police are still investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.