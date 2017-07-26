Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve ‘in any capacity’ in the US military

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving “in any capacity” in the U.S. armed forces.
Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that after consulting with “Generals and military experts,” that the government “will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”
Trump added that “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”
Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.
Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people from enlisting. But transgender troops are already serving openly in the military.
8 comments
P
That’s a shame. We need somebody to poke sticks in the ground looking for land mines.
paul
now be nice.. lets not poke fun of the mentally impared
Chris
Wow, there are all kinds of jobs in military, won’t even let them cook or work on equipment.
Robin August
I’m so glad to hear that. Thank you President Trump.
George
IMPEACH #45. He is worthless. #45 is bringing this country down fast. #45 has no clue what he doing.
paul
but , maybe… just maybe… he’s bringing this country back up!!!!!!!
Levi
Yes he does. Your just stuck watching CNN (Clinton news network) and their slanderous lies and fake news.
Trump has done more in 6 months than any preceding POTUS even while fighting back against the libtards agenda.
paul
yay!!!