Beyond the books; KDL to host first-ever SuperPartyWonderDay

Kent District Library has so much more to offer than just lending out books, and they want to show off all the community programs they have to offer at their SuperPartyWonderDay.

SuperPartyWonderDay is a free community celebration featuring live music, giant yard games, a rib cook-off, bike rides, food trucks, beer from multiple local brewing companies, and so much more.

The event is also a chance for KDL to showcase all of the programs and services they have to offer that many people wouldn't expect from a library. They will be showing all of the classes and community event they will be hosting throughout the year, as well as showing off all the other rentals they have.

SuperPartyWonderDay is happening at Millennium Park on Saturday August 12 from 12-8 p.m. For more information, visit KDL.org.