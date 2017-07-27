× Celebration on the lake shore, the Coast Guard Festival kicks off this weekend

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — In 1998 it was officially named “Coast Guard City, USA” but Grand Haven has been recognizing the men and women of the Coast Guard since the mid-1920s with the Coast Guard Festival.

Friday the city will once again buzz with visitors to honor those individuals.

The festivities kick off with a performance by Natural Wonder — A Stevie Wonder Tribute Band on the Lake Trust Credit Union Waterfront Stage.

Tucked in on the shore of Lake Michigan, the festival will of course feature some water activities. Boys and girls ages 10-15 years old will go head-to-head in the Cardboard Boat Races on Saturday, and on August 1st watch the Grand City Skiers dazzle with their water acrobats and stunts.

Music will float across the town with a variety of performances from bands such as the Lakeshore Big Band, Toppermost Beatles — Beatles Tribute and Who’s Bad — Michael Jackson Tribute Artist.

Want a chance for a place in the spotlight? On Sunday local vocalist are invited to compete in Festival Idol on the waterfront stage.

The festival closes on August 5 with the Fireworks Extravaganza.

For more information and a full list of activities visit www.coastguardfest.org.