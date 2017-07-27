× Charges of embezzlement against SW Michigan priest dropped

CENTREVILLE, Mich. – Charges of embezzlement have been dropped against a retired priest in the Diocese of Kalamazoo.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor says that he is satisfied with the conversations between the accused, the Rev. Richard Fritz, and Bishop Paul Bradley, on how the church is moving forward from the incident.

Fritz was a priest in the Diocese of Kalamazoo for 35 years until resigning last year. The investigation into his use of church funds covered a period from 2010-2016. He had been facing charges of embezzling over $100,000.

The Diocese says Fritz has retired and will not hold any position of administrative or financial responsibility, but he will be able to assist in celebrating the Mass and Sacraments as needed.