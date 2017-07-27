End summer with a bang at Heartside Health Center’s Back-To-School Bash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time is creeping closer and closer for students to head back to school. Before kids hit the books and are stuck in classrooms, the entire family can enjoy a day of fun at Heartside Health Center's annual Back-To-School Bash.

Everyone is invited to come to Heartside Health Center to enjoy live music, food, kids activities, and a raffle for a chance to win big prizes.

Students will also be able to take home a backpack stuffed with school supplies and treats.

Heartside Health Center will also have a booth set up providing information about the services available at their clinic.

The Back-To-School Bash will take place at 359 Division Avenue South on Saturday, August 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parking will be available at the Diocese of Grand Rapids.