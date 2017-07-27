End summer with a bang at Heartside Health Center’s Back-To-School Bash

Time is creeping closer and closer for students to head back to school. Before kids hit the books and are stuck in classrooms, the entire family can enjoy a day of fun at Heartside Health Center's annual Back-To-School Bash.
Everyone is invited to come to Heartside Health Center to enjoy live music, food, kids activities, and a raffle for a chance to win big prizes.
Students will also be able to take home a backpack stuffed with school supplies and treats.
Heartside Health Center will also have a booth set up providing information about the services available at their clinic.
The Back-To-School Bash will take place at 359 Division Avenue South on Saturday, August 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parking will be available at the Diocese of Grand Rapids.