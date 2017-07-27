Enjoy a night under the stars at the Veen Observatory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If a night under the stars sounds good to you, the Veen Observatory is opening its doors to the public this Saturday.

The Veen Observatory has been open for 47 years and is owned and operated by the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association.

Members come out year round and use the telescopes, however it's open to the public twice a month through October of 2017.

A Telescope Clinic will be held on Saturday July, 27th and is free and open to all ages from 8-9 pm.

You can bring your telescope and members will help you align and use them.

That same night from 9:30-Midnight the observatory is open to the public, that's just $3 for adults and $2 for kids.

Eye safety tips when viewing The Great American Solar Eclipse, August 21st:

