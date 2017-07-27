Eye bags disappear in minutes with Plexaderm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The idea of getting rid of those heavy eye bags under your eyes seems too good to be true, but thanks to Plexaderm the dream of reducing signs of aging become a reality!

Plexaderm is a product designed to instantly lift, firm, and revitalize the skin. The results are instant, taking as little as five minutes to see the difference in your skin and making those eye bags disappear.

Lifestyle consultant Scott DeFalco explains how this technology works, and how you can make yourself look years younger.

Plexaderm is offering a deal exclusively for Morning Mix viewers.

If you call 1-800-923-8973 and mention you saw them on FOX 17 Morning Mix, when you buy two Plexaderms, you'll get the third free.

Or place an order online at plexaderm.com.