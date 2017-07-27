Former Tiger Dave Rozema talks Tigers possible trades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central grad and pitcher on the 1984 Detroit Tigers World Championship team was took part in the Celebrity Server Night at Brann's Steakhouse to help raise money for West Michigan Law Enforcement.

Rozema also talked about his former team and what might happen at the trade deadline.

"You know it makes you think okay, what are we gonna do?" Rozema said. "Are we gonna bear down and try to get close? Or are we gonna break up the team and get some young prospects and some talent and play for the future. If they're gonna make a move start shipping people out. Make it so in five years maybe we can be a contender with some young guys, not all these big contracts. But you know what? I love my Tigers. I'll stick with him. I've seen Al Avila the other day, we talked and I said, man I don't want to be you right now."