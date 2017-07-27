Indiana officer dies after shot multiple times

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana police officer has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis.

Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn says the slain officer, Lt. Aaron Allen, was a six-year veteran of his department with nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience.

Sgt. Kendale Adams of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Allen was responding to a crash where someone was trapped Thursday afternoon when he was shot. He says Allen died at Eskenazi Hospital.

Adams says two other officers at the scene returned fire, striking a person inside the vehicle. He says that person and a second person injured in the crash were hospitalized and in custody with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southport is an enclave within the city limits of Indianapolis.