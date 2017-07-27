Local Rep. wants more answers, accountability in GR Veterans Home

Posted 4:52 PM, July 27, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - State Representative Winnie Brinks says more accountability is still needed at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Earlier this week, 11 former caretakers at the home were charged by Attorney General Bill Schuette with falsely reporting room checks.  A state auditor general report from last year depicted poor conditions, abuse and neglect at the home.

Rep. Brinks has been vocal on the subject.  She met with media Thursday morning to say she's encouraged that significant changes have been made, but the Attorney General needs to ask more questions and get justice for the veterans in the home.

Anyone with incidents of misconduct at the home should contact the Attorney General's Office.

 

