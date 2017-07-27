Love fair food? Hillbilly Fries are a must-try at the Ottawa County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fair food goes way beyond the classic cotton candy and funnel cakes at the Ottawa County Fair. While Leigh Ann was wandering the midway, she found an unusual stand that sells a delicious treat called Hillbilly Fries.

Leigh Ann talked with the masterminds from Beechwood Inn who are behind the unique dish, and why they look forward to serving up their food at the fair every year.

Hillbilly Fries are french fries topped with pulled pork, nacho cheese, and jalapenos. The Beechwood Inn serves these fries at their restaurant as an appetizer, and they were so popular that they wanted to share them with the hundreds of people that visit the fair.

The Hillbilly Fries stand is open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. until July 29.

For a complete schedule of events, visit OttawaCountyFair.com.