× Mason Co deputies looking for runaway teenager

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — The sheriff’s office in Mason County is looking for a runaway teenager.

Stephanie Rozell, 13, was last seen in the 9000 block of US 31 Highway near Koenig Road walking south.

She is 5″ tall, 120 pounds, blonde shoulder length hair, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a pink tank-top, jean shorts, and pink flip-flops.

Call police if you think you’ve seen her.