Michigan motorcycle endorsement fees to rise

LANSING, Mich. – The cost of a motorcycle endorsement is going up, after Gov. Rick Snyder signed House Bill 4306 Thursday.

The bill, which was sponsored by state Representative Jim Tedder, raises the fee from $13.50 to $16.00 and the renewal from $5.00 to $7.00.

The extra revenue from the fees will be used on increased motorcycle awareness education for Michigan automobile drivers. An increase in motorcycle registration fees will be used for rider education opportunities.