Michigan motorcycle endorsement fees to rise

Posted 2:36 PM, July 27, 2017, by , Updated at 02:38PM, July 27, 2017

LANSING, Mich. – The cost of a motorcycle endorsement is going up, after Gov. Rick Snyder signed House Bill 4306 Thursday.

The bill, which was sponsored by state Representative Jim Tedder, raises the fee from $13.50 to $16.00 and the renewal from $5.00 to $7.00.

The extra revenue from the fees will be used on increased motorcycle awareness education for Michigan automobile drivers.  An increase in motorcycle registration fees will be used for rider education opportunities.

1 Comment

  • steve

    Great. Now how about passing a law that classifies motorcycles as a ‘motor vehicle’? For some crazy reason they currently they are not, and the resulting difference in insurance costs between a car and a motorcycle are quite significant.

    Reply