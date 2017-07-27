Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival kicks off on Friday.

The mission of the festival is to honor the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard. The festival will have live music and fireworks.

This year, there’s a Stevie Wonder tribute band, the Cruise-In Car Show, Festival Idol, and the parade.

The festival runs through August 6.

2. A seat with a view is definitely something people get at the Waterfront Stadium in Grand Haven. The view is about to change because the stadium is set to undergo renovations.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, the city council just approved a $280,000 grant. The money will go toward removing the bleachers and concrete, and creating amphitheater style seating on the grass.

The city manager tells the paper they hope to break ground in September.

3. Holland officers came across a stinky situation after a skunk got his head stuck in a McFlurry cup.

Apparently, he was enjoying the last few drops when the cup got stuck on his head because the plastic lid was still attached.

According to the officers, the animal was wandering around aimlessly, unable to see where it was going.

Police attempted to get that cup off from a distance at first, but then a sergeant put on a glove and freed the critter.

Luckily, no one was sprayed.

4. Three parks in Grand Rapids are about to get some major renovations.

There were ground breaking ceremonies at Aberdeen, Alexander, and Ball Perkins Parks on Wednesday.

Some of eh renovations they’re set to receive include adding a new water splash pad at Aberdeen, new playground equipment, art, and landscaping at Alexander, and a nature trail at Ball Perkins.

City officials say that all the work to improve the parks was made possible because of a millage that voters approved in 2013.

5. More changes are coming to the most popular soda, Coca Cola.

The company will replace their “Coke Zero” pop with “Coca Cola Zero Sugar.”

The decision comes after the new brand did well overseas. According to Coke, the new pop tastes better than Coke Zero, but is still sugar and calorie free.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is set to hit U.S. stores in August, after which Coke Zero will be phased out.