Suffering from chronic pain? Ketamine Infusion Therapy may be the answer

Living day to day with chronic pain can greatly effect a person's lifestyle to the point where life can become miserable. While in some cases the cause of the pain can't be cured, there's hope in managing it.

Dr. Mark Gostine, President of Michigan Pain Consultants, continues the discussion on how Ketamine Infusion Therapy may be the answer to make the chronic pain disappear.

Most of the population suffers from some sort of chronic pain. However while there are many treatment options out there, not everyone finds success or the treatments stop working.

When traditional treatments for chronic pain fail, Dr. Gostine says that the next option to manage the pain is through Ketamin Infusion Therapy.

Ketamine is a safe analgesic medication that is known known to have potent antidepressant and anti-inflammatory properties. Research suggests that ketamine has shown to be very effective in treating depression, mood disorders, and neuropathic chronic pain conditions.

The process of Ketamin Infusion Therapy involves inserting low doses of the drug into the bloodstream through an IV. Ketamine has the ability to block pain signals from reaching the brain, providing relief from pain and allowing nerve receptors in the brain to reboot.

People that struggle with the following will likely benefit from Ketamine Infusion Therapy:

Neuropathic pain that is not well controlled with injections, nerve blocks, or prescription pain medication.

Chronic back and neck pain no longer responsive to any form of treatment.

Suffering from depression, PTSD and other mood disorders

Other debilitating musculoskeletal and joint pain.

