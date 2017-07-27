Suspect arrested after road rage incident involving firearm

Photo Gallery
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Ionia County deputies found several guns inside a car after being called for a road rage incident.
Deputies say they were called to the area of westbound I-96 near the Portland area Thursday for a road rage incident involving a firearm. The suspect was stopped and arrested.
Nobody was injured. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.
42.867205 -84.910079
2 comments
ok
all looks legal to me for a cpl holder . He must just of had a bad day is all . can’t be flashing them around like a school kid is all .
Asmodeus Krang (@Asmodeus_Krang)
Look at this chump who can’t afford the $200 stamp to put a real stock on this wannabe SBR. Seriously though, glad they got this joker before he could hurt somebody. There’s no reason to be rolling around with mags loaded with M855 rounds when there are much better self defense rounds out there. That’s just plinking ammo.