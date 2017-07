Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- The late Robin Williams called him "Prozac with a head."

With appearances on "The Tonight Show" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," comedian Brad Williams is bringing his humorous observations to West Michigan.

He appeared on FOX 17 Morning News talking about his upcoming wedding and hilariously trying to pronounce the word "Meijer."

You can catch his performances at Dr. Grins at the BOB, July 28th and 29th.