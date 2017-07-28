Community in Indiana remembering officer killed; walked son to 1st day of school yesterday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (FOX 59) - A memorial for Lt. Aaron Allan is growing outside the Southport Police Department as community members lay flowers, cards, and stuffed animals on his cruiser.

Allan was a husband and father to two children, and he had nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn says Allan always wanted to be a police officer, and he took his job to heart.

On Thursday, July 27, Allan responded to the scene of a car crash near Maynard Drive and Madison Avenue to render aid after the driver crashed through a fence, and the car flipped over.

As Allan approached the car, Jason Brown, 28, allegedly started shooting at the officer, and Allan was hit multiple times. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Yesterday was the first day of school for Allan’s son, and he was seen walking the young boy to his bus stop.

Today, people who don’t even know Allan are showing up at the cruiser to thank him and pray for him.