Federal authorities seek tips in search for featured fugitives

WEST MICHIGAN – The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force is seeking tips in the continued search for 3 parole absconders, all who have ties to the Muskegon area.

Darwin Buford Jr., 28, has avoided authorities since violating the conditions of his parole in June. Buford Jr. is 5’6″, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a visible tattoo on his lower arm that says “West Side”. His last known address was along East Broadway Avenue in Muskegon.

Buford Jr’s criminal history includes convictions for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, resisting arrest, unarmed robbery and cocaine dealing.

Davis Totten, 53, is also wanted for violating the conditions of his parole. He has avoided contact with authorities since late April. Totten is 5’4″, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was along Park Street in Muskegon.

Totten’s criminal history includes prior convictions for felony firearms, resisting arrest, unarmed robbery and cocaine/marijuana distribution.

Federal investigators say Totten may also be in the Holland area as well.

Devon Pierce, 36, has avoided contact with authorities since violating his parole nearly a year ago. A warrant for his arrest was issued in late August 2016. Pierce is 5’8″, 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was an apartment along West Dale Avenue in Muskegon.

Pierce’s criminal history includes prior convictions for assault, home invasion, larceny, and receiving and/or concealing stolen property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Buford Jr., Totten or Pierce is being asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force tip line at 1-877-926-8332.