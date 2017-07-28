Hesitant to bring young kids to Cedar Point? There’s something fun for everyone!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's still time left in the summer to schedule a family vacation to Cedar Point! While Cedar Point is most commonly known for being the roller coaster capital of the world, they have so much more to offer than just thrilling rides.

Along with some of the biggest roller coasters in the county, they also have a water park! Cedar Shores has everything from intense water slides for the adults, to a splash pad and a play area for the kids.

For families that are worried that Cedar Point's roller coasters might be too extreme for younger children, they've got a special area for them too. There's an area in the park specifically for younger kids filled with smaller coasters and less intense rides.

Todd took a road trip down to Cedar Point to check out all the rides and thrills they have to offer for the whole family.

