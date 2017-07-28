How to wisely invest in your 401K

Posted 11:21 AM, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:20AM, July 28, 2017

Often we find our family constantly giving us financial advice, and one of those tips is to start putting money into a 401K as soon as possible.

While this is typically good advice, it may not always be the best course of action when it comes to saving money.

It's always a good idea to save $5,000 in savings and checking put aside in case of emergencies. However if you don't have that much money put away, is it really a smart idea to start putting money into a 401K account?

Michael Markey, the co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, share some tips on how to manage your money and invest wisely in your 401K.

For more information on how you can fireproof your finances, visit www.legacyfinancialnetwork.com or call 1-855-LFNETWORK.

