How to wisely invest in your 401K

Often we find our family constantly giving us financial advice, and one of those tips is to start putting money into a 401K as soon as possible.

While this is typically good advice, it may not always be the best course of action when it comes to saving money.

It's always a good idea to save $5,000 in savings and checking put aside in case of emergencies. However if you don't have that much money put away, is it really a smart idea to start putting money into a 401K account?

Michael Markey, the co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, share some tips on how to manage your money and invest wisely in your 401K.

