Mid-Michigan dogfighting investigation spans 2 counties

MASON, Mich. (AP) — An investigation into dogfighting in mid-Michigan spans two counties and has led to at least 10 dogs being seized from a Lansing home.

The Lansing State Journal reports Eaton County Special Response Team and Eaton County Animal Control executed a search warrant on Thursday in a part of Lansing that’s in Eaton County. Investigators also seized “several items to help support” the investigation.

The newspaper says no one was home at the time of the search and more warrants were expected to be executed.

Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon says police operations were being conducted as part of an ongoing investigation. Details weren’t immediately released.