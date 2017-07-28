Muskegon veteran honored with motorcycle parade

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Vietnam veteran is getting the surprise of a lifetime Friday from motorcycle clubs from all over the state.

Wayne Whisler doesn’t have much time left. He’s a resident at Hillcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation and has been fighting lung cancer. He has a big heart for his family, his country, and motorcycles, and today he is being honored with a party and motorcycle parade and a surprise pinning ceremony.

Whisler was a radio technician in Vietnam.

The party kicks off at 5:30 p.m.  We’ll have updates throughout the evening on FOX 17 News.

 

