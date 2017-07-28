× Pedophile ex-priest lives near studio for kids

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts priest who was convicted of child sex abuse and was recently released from prison will be living across the street from a children’s dance studio.

Eighty-six-year-old Paul Shanley moved to a town called Ware on Friday shortly after being released from a prison in Bridgewater, where he finished serving a 12-year sentence. He had been convicted of raping a boy in the 1980s.

His new home in a multiunit building is across the street from a recently opened dance studio that teaches children as young as 2.

The studio’s owner tells The Boston Globe she plans to install “state-of-the-art” security systems and make sure every child leaves the studio accompanied by an adult.

Shanley has been ordered to have no contact with children under 16. His lawyer says he’s not dangerous.