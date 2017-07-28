Police: Male driver lucky to be alive after rollover crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police on the scene of a rollover crash told FOX 17 the driver is lucky to be alive after he crashed his vehicle on Knapp Street near Perkins Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Early Friday morning, according to police, a male driver lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and hit multiple trees. The vehicle came to a stop upside down and officials had to extricate the driver.

The driver was reportedly conscious and talking when police removed him from the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor.