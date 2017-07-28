× Police: Teen suffers gunshot wound to head, listed in good condition

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A male victim, 19, is in good condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in an incident that occurred just after 10 p.m. Thursday in Battle Creek.

Police responded to the report of a shooting on Jonoah Street and upon arrival located the victim. A firearm was recovered on scene.

A suspect is in custody after a 36-year-old woman came forward allegedly identifying herself as the shooter.

The incident is still under investigation, however, although the two parties are not directly related police believe the incident occurred because of a long standing dispute.