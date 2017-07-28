× Three children ejected from vehicle, all in serious condition

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to police three children are in serious condition after being ejected from a vehicle in a two car crash at the intersection of Rose Street and North Street in Kalamazoo.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Friday.

In total five people were involved in this crash. The three children were transported to the hospital and the status of the other two people involved is unknown at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.

