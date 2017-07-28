Priebus says Trump sought a different direction

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outgoing White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says that he formally resigned from his job after it became clear the president wanted to go in a different direction.

Priebus tells CNN that he resigned on Thursday. President Donald Trump announced the staff shakeup in a Friday tweet.

Trump has picked Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new chief of staff.

Priebus says he supports the president and that he’s “doing great” personally.

Priebus says he intends to continue working at the White House for a couple of weeks to ease the transition of his replacement.

Priebus calls Kelly a “brilliant pick” and says he himself remains a Trump fan.