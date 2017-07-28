Take learning to new heights at The Air Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take the family to new heights without even leaving the ground at The Air Zoo in Kalamazoo.

The Air Zoo features 50 rare and historic aircraft, preserving the legacy of flight and showing off all the great innovations that have happened in aviation and space.

Leigh Ann took a tour of the place to see all the cool aircraft they have on display, and learned that viewers can do more than just look at the planes.

These planes aren't just for looking at, kids can walk up to the aircraft to touch and interact with it too. The Air Zoo encourages students of any age to interact with their exhibits so they can develop their passion for science and technology.

To make the Air Zoo even more interactive, they have rides and simulators that feature multiple kids of aviation. They have a balloon carousel ride, a biplane ride, a full motion 3D flight simulator, and more to help kids learn more about the realm of flight.

With so many interactive exhibits, it makes learning fun for the kids.

The Air Zoo is located at 6151 Portage Road in Kalamazoo.

For hours, admission options and to learn all about their exhibits and events, go online to airzoo.org.