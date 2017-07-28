Trump drops Priebus, hires Kelly as chief of staff

Posted 5:06 PM, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 05:40PM, July 28, 2017

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly (R) listen while Rudy Giuliani speaks a meeting on cyber security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the aide he’s replacing as chief of staff, Reince Priebus, is a “good man.”

Trump made the comment to reporters after he tweeted the news that Priebus’ successor as chief of staff is the secretary of homeland security, John Kelly.

He added of the retired Marine general: “John Kelly will do a fantastic job.”

Priebus’ hold on the White House job has long been in question, more so this week after Trump’s new communications director badmouthed him to a reporter for the New Yorker. Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci over Priebus’s objections and Scaramucci reports directly to the president.

Trump is calling Kelly “a true star” of the administration. Trump also tweeted his thanks to Priebus.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • steve

    Never a dull moment, eh? Personally, I’d like to see Trump lose the Twitter kick altogether. Not just the big things, but lesser ones as well. To me, it’s a method of communication suitable for adolescents, not responsible adults in serious dialogue.

    Reply