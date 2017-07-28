World’s largest bounce house in Grand Rapids this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to jump around with joy, because the world's largest bounce house is in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The bounce house is 10,000 square feet and 32 feet tall, but it has so much more to offer than lots of space to jump around in. The Big Bounce has an inflatable obstacle course, basketball courts, and a huge slide that leads into a ball pit.

For the adults, there's a DJ booth playing the most popular tunes surrounded by a dance floor, lights, and a VIP external dome.

There will also be multiple free attractions like corn-hole and other field games when kids need a much needed break from bouncing around.

Sessions for The Big Bounce start as early as 3 p.m. on Friday. There are special time slots for family sessions, kids sessions, and adult sessions for people 16 and older, so be sure to buy tickets for the correct time slot.

Tickets start as low as $9 for kids and $20 for adults. Reserve a time slot as soon as possible at thebigbounceamerica.com, because spots are limited and are selling out fast.

The Largest Bounce House will be set up at the Berlin Raceway in Marne now through July 30.