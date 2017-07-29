× 90’s ‘TGIF’ lineup making a comeback on Hulu

TGIF is making a comeback on Hulu, only this time you can watch your favorite shows from the ’90s any day of the week.

The streaming service has landed the exclusive streaming rights to five beloved TV shows that once lived on ABC’s so-called TGIF lineup, a programming block that highlighted family-friendly network offerings and dominated Friday night ratings in the ’90s.

“Full House,” “Family Matters,” “Step by Step,” “Perfect Strangers” and “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” are set to hit Hulu on September 29.

The acquisition agreement, made with Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution, marks the latest large content deal for the service. (The agreement includes more than 800 episodes of television.)

In other attention-grabbing deals, Hulu nabbed the rights to shows like “Golden Girls,” “The O.C.,” and “Seinfeld.”

While Hulu is still very much in the classic TV acquisition game, it’s also had success in the originals space. Hulu’s dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” scored 13 Emmy nominations, including one for best drama.

The achievement marked a major breakthrough for the streaming service, which has until now struggled to have an original drama break through in a crowded content market.